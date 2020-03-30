CLEMSON | From 1979 to 1983, Florida State traveled to LSU for five consecutive seasons.

You've heard of the home-and-home arrangement? Welcome to the away-and-away-and-away-and-away-and-away method of scheduling.

This, of course, is a relic of a different time when Florida State had zero history and was trying to build something under a promising young coach named Bobby Bowden. Thus the "anytime, anywhere" philosophy, built on being totally fine with going to some of college football's most storied venues without asking for a return trip.

They kicked ass and took the names of LSU (they won four of those five games in Baton Rouge), Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan and Auburn, among others. This slice of time ranks among the more captivating in college football history as Bowden lifted the Seminoles from shambles to solid to sensational.

Those days come to mind as we evaluate the ongoing non-conference scheduling revolution in college football.