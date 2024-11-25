Schieffelin leads Clemson to 70-55 win over San Francisco

Schieffelin put the team on his back during a dominant second half in Monday night's 70-55 victory over San Francisco in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Turns out Schieffelin is OK. More than OK, actually.

A week ago, Brad Brownell revealed that Ian Schieffelin has been limited by a calf injury recently.

Down 29-24 at halftime against the Dons, which recently beat Boise State, Clemson came out of the locker room a different team and San Francisco couldn't come close to matching the Tigers' intensity in the Sunshine Slam.

Schieffelin sparked Clemson in outscoring the Dons 46-26 after halftime as the Tigers improved to 5-1 while San Francisco dropped to 4-2.

Schieffelin finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds with five assists, a block and a steal in 36 brilliant minutes.

He had a double-double by the 15:10 mark of the second half when Clemson was in the midst of a withering 14-0 run.

The Tigers ended up outscoring the Dons 22-4, and Schieffelin played a big role in it all on both ends of the floor.

The Tigers will now take on Penn State, which defeated Fordham 85-66 on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 PM on Tuesday.

Clemson dominated the glass and the paint, out-rebounding the Dons 40-23 with 14 offensive boards. The Tigers scored 15 second-chance points and had 40 points in the paint to just 22 for San Francisco.