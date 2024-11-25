Schieffelin leads Clemson to 70-55 win over San Francisco

A week ago, Brad Brownell revealed that Ian Schieffelin has been limited by a calf injury recently.
Turns out Schieffelin is OK. More than OK, actually.
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
Schieffelin put the team on his back during a dominant second half in Monday night's 70-55 victory over San Francisco in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Down 29-24 at halftime against the Dons, which recently beat Boise State, Clemson came out of the locker room a different team and San Francisco couldn't come close to matching the Tigers' intensity in the Sunshine Slam.
Schieffelin sparked Clemson in outscoring the Dons 46-26 after halftime as the Tigers improved to 5-1 while San Francisco dropped to 4-2.
Schieffelin finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds with five assists, a block and a steal in 36 brilliant minutes.
He had a double-double by the 15:10 mark of the second half when Clemson was in the midst of a withering 14-0 run.
The Tigers ended up outscoring the Dons 22-4, and Schieffelin played a big role in it all on both ends of the floor.
The Tigers will now take on Penn State, which defeated Fordham 85-66 on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 PM on Tuesday.
Clemson dominated the glass and the paint, out-rebounding the Dons 40-23 with 14 offensive boards. The Tigers scored 15 second-chance points and had 40 points in the paint to just 22 for San Francisco.
Viktor Lakhin scored 12 points for the Tigers and Chase Hunter was the third player in double figures.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson shot 33.3 percent in the first half but sizzled from there, shooting 64.3 percent from the field and hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers with 11 assists after halftime.
The Dons shot 45.8 percent in the first half and then just 33.3 percent in the final 20 minutes as Clemson locked things down.
After making 5 of 10 3-pointers in taking the lead into halftime, San Francisco missed 11 of 14 shots from long range in the second half.
Malik Thomas was San Francisco's only player in double figures with 14 points.
SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!