Schieffelin, Zackery lead Clemson past Saint Francis 88-62

Hunter set the offensive tone by scoring the Tigers’ first six points, led first-half scoring, and finished the game with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He also contributed defensively with a chase-down block and a steal.

Clemson’s dynamic backcourt duo, Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery , controlled both ends of the floor. Zackery was relentless, grabbing four steals and was one Clemson’s leading scorers with 16 points.

CLEMSON -- The sparse Littlejohn Coliseum crowd Friday night didn’t dampen Clemson’s intensity, as the Tigers’ backcourt swarmed the Saint Francis Red Flash offense. With fierce on-ball defense, Clemson (2-0) tallied 12 steals, never trailing in their 88-62 victory in the teams' first-ever meeting.

The Red Flash (0-2) cut the Tigers’ lead to four with 12:19 remaining in the first half after a Jeremy Clayville three-pointer. A Del Jones free throw with 8:32 remaining in the half put the Tigers up 22-12. The Red Flash would not come within double digits the rest of the night. The Tigers held a 41-20 advantage at intermission.

Saint Francis trailed by as many as 29 points in the second half but chipped away at the lead when Clemson entered foul trouble, putting the Red Flash into the bonus with nine minutes left as they cut the lead to 14 by way of a 12-0 run, fueled in part by the Tigers' five turnovers during that stretch.

Ian Schieffelin quickly shut down any comeback hopes by draining his first three-pointer of the year, kicking off a barrage of four straight threes from Schieffelin, Zackery, Jake Heidbreder, and Dillon Hunter.

Schieffelin’s energy was evident on both ends all night, despite a slow start. He recorded Clemson’s first double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Chauncey Wiggins had a quiet night but still reached double digits in scoring, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and adding two assists.

For the second consecutive game, at least nine Clemson players logged double-digit minutes as Brad Brownell continued to test different lineups.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Viktor Lakhin did a bit of everything in his 20 minutes, scoring six points on 3-for-3 shooting, with four rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and an assist.

Heidbreder and Dillon Hunter both were offensive sparks, each hitting two three-pointers and both finished with eight points.

Our off topics forum

Jones logged 10 of his 12 minutes in the first half, scoring five points and again proving his finishing abilities around the rim.