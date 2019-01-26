THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel Clemson’s elite junior day is proving to be elite. The Tigers added their second pledge of the day Saturday when Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams announced his decision. Williams (6-3, 290), ranked No. 162 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia. Williams claimed 28 offers altogether.

He visited Clemson for a game during the fall and told TigerIllustrated.com that Clemson had moved into his top two along with an unspecified team we believed to be Ohio State. Williams becomes the seventh member of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class, six of which are rated four-stars or higher by Rivals.com. He transferred to St. John’s College from a Connecticut private school, which is also where Clemson secured the likes of departing star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Williams is rated ninth nationally among defensive tackle prospects. Rivals.com