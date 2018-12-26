THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

DALLAS, Texas -- They weren’t maximizing the talent across their offensive skill positions, and there was just a feeling from the coaching staff that the offense could create much more sum from its individual parts.

That was the phrasing used by Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long in detailing why the Fighting Irish made the switch to Ian Book as their starting quarterback during the season.

Clemson's coaching staff put a slightly different twist in characterizing the move to freshman Trevor Lawrence after a month. But the same sentiments arguably applied.

We asked Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea during Wednesday’s media availability with coordinators and select players about Lawrence’s progression over the course of his rookie season.