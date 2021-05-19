The fans in Athens and Clemson don't have much in common beyond mutual disdain, but one sentiment they share at present:

The fear that struggles defending the pass could cost their team a national championship in 2021.

That fear is probably more pronounced at Georgia given that four of last year's defensive backs were drafted (two in the first 33 picks) and another transferred to Miami.