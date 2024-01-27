BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This is one of two major weekends where the Tigers really get to show how and why they benefit from not being like everyone else.

It's one thing to distantly sell Clemson's countercultural approach, but to successfully pitch it requires prospects and their supporting family or friends to see it, witness it and feel it.

That's what makes today's elite junior day so important, and arguably even more important for Clemson than other schools holding their events over the course of this month.

Seeing is believing, and believing in Clemson's future starts with prospects seeing the personalities and hearing the testimonials front and center.

