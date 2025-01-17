Published Jan 17, 2025
Friday Clemson Football Insider
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Our latest intel on veteran Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart.

What we are hearing on the possibility of players following newly-hired defensive coordinator Tom Allen from Penn State, as well as the possibility of Clemson dipping into the transfer portal for more defensive players this off-season.

Additional insight on Ben Boulware's new responsibilities, particularly as a recruiter.

And of course more on Tom Allen.

