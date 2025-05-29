Thursday Insider

BECOME A TIGERILLUSRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Our Thursday update on Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker and Rivals100 member Max Brown ahead of his Clemson visit next week. Brown is of course the younger brother of Clemson starting linebacker Sammy Brown.

Details on a Texas four-star prospect we have been tracking for months whose father was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

And we'll share some additional info on Rolesville (N.C.) four-star defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes now that his weekend official visit to Clemson is off the books.

