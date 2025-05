BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Following Clemson re-offering four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa over the last 24 hours, we have new intel to share with subscribers in our second update of the day.

Rivals.com bills the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout as one of the nation's top 25 linebacker prospects.

THURSDAY FOUR-STAR UPDATE (For subscribers-only)