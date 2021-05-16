It's one thing for customers to peek in the shop window.

It's another for the customer to be able to come in the store, test or handle the merchandise, and see if they're ready to buy.

This is where we point to our stated parallel between the year-long pandemic recruiting restrictions and online shopping. Only so much can be accurately discerned on the screen, and ultimately there is a high-rate of returns -- transfer departures and forced attrition -- because both sides actually know less about what they're getting.

Well, with recruiting visits set to be allowed starting June 1, the crowds are forming outside the doors, old Black Friday style.