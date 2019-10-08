THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The following article appeared on Warchant.com earlier today. Corey Clark is the assistant editor at Warchant.com.

The Florida State program is still not where Willie Taggart wants it. Not even close actually.

If it was, of course, FSU wouldn't be a massive underdog this weekend against the defending national champion Clemson Tigers.