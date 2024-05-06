BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

On the surface, Clemson's most recent financial records available paint a picture of massive boom times.

For the fiscal year 2022-23, the Tigers' athletics department reported total revenue of $196 million.

Relative to the past 20 years at Clemson, that is an absurd amount of money.

Relative to peers in the SEC and the Big Ten, that's not abnormal (Georgia, for instance, brought in $210 million. Ohio State brought in an eye-popping $279 million in total athletics department revenue in 2022-23).

And this explains why Clemson and Florida State are in court with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

