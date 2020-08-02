The Tigers scored their third offensive line commitment for the class last week in Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian’s Dietrick Pennington.

Pennington is rated as a high-three star by Rivals.com, in part because the network’s regional analyst team has yet to see him in-person and often tries to have observed someone live before stamping four-star stature.

This observer’s opinion has been that Pennington warrants four-star designation.

We say that as preface to the note that since criticism of Clemson’s offensive line recruiting seemingly peaked after the 2019 haul, the Tigers have landed seven four-stars amid their nine acquisitions, Pennington among the two outliers.