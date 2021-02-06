TigerIllustrated - Simms, Honor lead Clemson in 78-61 win over Syracuse

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Jim Boeheim's team was never in it against Clemson Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Orange managed just three field goals in the first half. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

On top of leading the way for the Tigers with a team-high 18 points, Simms surpassed 1,000 career points on the afternoon, reaching yet another significant milestone in his decorated Clemson tenure. The big man shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 at the foul line and also pulled down 11 rebounds to give himself a double-double. Honor scored all 15 of his points from three, as he made 5-of-8 shots from deep. Olivier-Maxence Prosper chipped in nine points and five boards off the bench, and Clyde Trapp dished out 11 assists to go along with his eight rebounds. For Syracuse, Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 19 points. Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim scored the first bucket of the game via a 3-pointer, but Clemson was essentially in control the rest of the way. In a span of 2:02, Honor poured in three shots from beyond the arc, culminating in the Tigers going up 13-5 at the 15:00 mark of the first half. A chase-down block by Chase Hunter led to a PJ Hall layup on the other end. That jump-started a 22-8 Clemson run over the course of the final 9:59 of the half. Simms and Honor sank treys on back-to-back possessions during that surge, and the Tigers took a 39-19 lead into the intermission.