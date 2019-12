50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

We couldn't let the evening pass without a conversation with new Clemson 5-star commit Trenton Simpson of Charlotte (N.C.), the nation's No. 2 outside linebacker prospect.

We have that conversation for subscribers in this Saturday night update.

SIMPSON'S BIG MOMENT: OUR SATURDAY NIGHT CONVERSATION WITH THE 5-STAR (For subscribers-only)