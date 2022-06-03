CLEMSON -- Last year, Matt Bockhorst had never played center and it didn't work all that well.

This year, the center position is all new to Will Putnam so it's understandable to have some trepidation about what might unfold.

It's not even June yet, and there's still the better part of a month of August camp before we start to get definitive resolution on whether this is indeed a revelation, or just a repeat of last year when Bockhorst struggled to adjust to center and was clearly much more comfortable at guard.

Yet the available sample size points toward this move actually sticking -- and working.