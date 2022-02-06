One of the more notable snippets we took from the signing-day festivities was an insight shared by Jordan Sorrells, Clemson's director of recruiting:

"Coach (Dabo Swinney) has said it a few times, but I agree: We're one of the hungriest staffs in the country. We've got a lot of guys with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder who really have something to prove when it comes to going out and recruiting the best guys, to be able to take those guys and develop them and continue to do what Clemson has always done -- and that's go recruit the right type of guys and develop them into the men and the players that they want to be and that we know they can be."

The chip-on-the-shoulder thing made us think back to a conversation we were having with an inside source back in December when we first heard Wesley Goodwin was the surprising choice to be the chief defensive play-caller after Brent Venables' departure.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"Dabo wants guys that are hungry and have something to prove," the contact told us. "So that's not always going to be the guy that everyone on the outside thinks he should hire."