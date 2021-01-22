TigerIllustrated - Something to think about

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney is fond of saying he recruited C.J. Spiller three times.

First, when Spiller was a high-school senior and shocked the world by signing with Clemson.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Then a year later, when a distraught Spiller came back to Clemson a final time to pack his bags and head back to Florida to join Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin.

Then two years later, when most everyone assumed Swinney would go through his first full season as head coach with Spiller cashing checks in the NFL.