Clemson took the next step in its relationship this past weekend with its bull's-eyed instate offensive line target.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate four-star junior Monroe Freeling attended Saturday's 30-20 victory against Florida State with his parents, then stayed afterward to spend time with a couple of the team's offensive linemen.