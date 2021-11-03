South Carolina's No. 1-rated recruit takes next step with Clemson
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
*******************************
Clemson took the next step in its relationship this past weekend with its bull's-eyed instate offensive line target.
Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate four-star junior Monroe Freeling attended Saturday's 30-20 victory against Florida State with his parents, then stayed afterward to spend time with a couple of the team's offensive linemen.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news