COLUMBIA | Thomas Farr tossed 5.0 effective innings to lead South Carolina to an 8-5 victory over Clemson at Segra Park on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 7-3 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 8-2. Davis Sharpe plated the game's first run in the first inning on a groundout, then South Carolina responded with two runs in second inning, highlighted by Andrew Eyster's run-scoring triple.

Bryar Hawkins added two of Clemson's five hits Saturday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

After the Gamecocks scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, Adam Hackenberg plated a run on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning. South Carolina scored two runs on three singles in the seventh inning and a run in the top of the eighth inning. Sharpe lofted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second of the season. Bryar Hawkins collected two hits. Kier Meredith continued his good works at the plate, going 2-for-5.