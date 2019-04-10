South Florida tight end adds another Clemson visit
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A tight end prospect that has Clemson’s attention just made the distant trip to campus for the second time in about a month.
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep’s Diego LaMonica returned for the Tigers’ spring game Saturday after taking in the program’s junior day in March.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news