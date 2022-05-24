CLEMSON -- Less than a year after Deshaun Watson called it a Clemson career, Trevor Lawrence began his.

Clemson fans and everyone else in these parts were pinching themselves over the aligning of those stars, and the mortality shown by their quarterback in 2021 only enhanced their appreciation of that grand succession years ago.

Maybe we're not making enough of a somewhat similar turnabout a few steps behind the quarterback.

Note we said "somewhat similar," because that's what feels appropriate right now.