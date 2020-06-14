In a podcast interview recently with men's soccer coach Mike Noonan, we were on the topic of the pandemic and the many fears moving forward.

We asked Noonan, a close follower of international soccer, if he could recall a soccer player or any other athlete who's been severely debilitated by the virus.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

He said he could not recall any, that the accounts he'd heard were of the athletes who were infected going through a few days of flu-like symptoms and then recovering.

Now who the heck knows what things will look like long-term as we continue to try to get a grasp on this disease. But it has to be considered good news that, to this point, athletes don't seem to be severely affected by it.