Tigerillustrated.com

With spring practice getting underway this afternoon, we wrote earlier today about what would have our immediate attention on Clemson’s offense.

On defense, this eye will be drawn to the gaping hole at defensive tackle.

Projected starters Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney are both sitting out because of injury, bringing to the forefront the Tigers’ need to develop depth and alternatives.