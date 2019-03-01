Ticker
football

SPRING PRACTICE: Friday Notes

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The competition on the defensive line is going to be so much fun to follow during the offseason, and into the season.

Tyler Davis was in the first group of defensive tackles that trotted out early in Wednesday's practice.

Welcome to college, kid.

Four-star true freshman tackle Tyler Davis will get no shortage of seasoning this spring in Clemson's depleted defensive tackle stable.
