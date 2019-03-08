THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Between now and the Aug. 29 season opener, a lot of words will be written and said about what Clemson lost from the defensive line.

And justifiably so.

But the casualty of that popular storyline will be much less attention on what the Tigers lost behind those guys, at the second level.

It's true that Brent Venables brings back plenty of talent, including returning starter Isaiah Simmons.