Ordinarily the presence of two early-enrolled cornerbacks wouldn't merit a great deal of attention during spring practice.

As we were surprised to discover earlier this week upon research, not one true freshman cornerback has started a game under Dabo Swinney in 13 years. That's quite remarkable, particularly given how many talented corners have rolled through here.

That said, it feels like the talent of the newcomers combined with the lack of numbers at corner is going to make things at least somewhat interesting over the course of this offseason.