You'd probably say the competition at receiver will be acute at a general level as opposed to position-specific.

That's just the way it goes when production at a normally high-achieving position group fell so far in one season.

Yet the void at slot receiver is hard to overlook after that position was especially lacking last season.

A sexy theme last offseason was Justyn Ross moving to the slot -- OMG! Imagine the matchups against linebackers and safeties! -- but the grandiose visions never really materialized as Ross was both not healthy and also not totally comfortable moving inside.