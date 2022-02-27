ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: It's here! Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access (to premium message boards) pass! Read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Andrew Mukuba's fast rise was a major theme of last offseason.

This year, the sophomore has one of the safety spots locked up, and all the intrigue surrounds who will be beside him on the back end.

Not that we should read too much into personnel decisions over 60 minutes of football, but it's nonetheless notable to look at how Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn allocated the safety snaps in the Cheez-It Bowl -- particularly with Nolan Turner not available: