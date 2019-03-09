Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The biggest splash, without question, has been a receiving corps that somehow adds two more sleek, elite 6-foot-4 weapons that look quite capable and ready right out of the box.

Entering spring practice, the conventional wisdom was that Joseph Ngata was probably going to be an intriguing figure right out of the gate. That was largely because he was more physically developed than Frank Ladson, who was going to have to spend this offseason getting thicker in much the same way Tee Higgins did upon his 2017 arrival.