Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The biggest offensive development of the week, of course, was the news that Amari Rodgers suffered a torn ACL.

That's a big hit not just for what he promised to bring as a receiver, but also for his presence in the punt-return game. He's also one of the smartest players Jeff Scott has ever coached, and as solid as they come as a personality and a leader-type figure for the offense.

This Derion Kendrick storyline is going to get really interesting, because clearly this is something more than just a temporary measure.