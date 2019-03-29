Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 22:53:19 -0500') }} football Edit

SPRING PRACTICE: Saturday Notes

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The biggest offensive development of the week, of course, was the news that Amari Rodgers suffered a torn ACL.

That's a big hit not just for what he promised to bring as a receiver, but also for his presence in the punt-return game. He's also one of the smartest players Jeff Scott has ever coached, and as solid as they come as a personality and a leader-type figure for the offense.

This Derion Kendrick storyline is going to get really interesting, because clearly this is something more than just a temporary measure.

Kpszjhemrfnkerijbwwd
Derion Kendrick has emerged as one of Clemson's more versatile athletes.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}