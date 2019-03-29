Tigerillustrated.com

SPRING PRACTICE: Saturday Notes
The biggest offensive development of the week, of course, was the news that Amari Rodgers suffered a torn ACL.
That's a big hit not just for what he promised to bring as a receiver, but also for his presence in the punt-return game. He's also one of the smartest players Jeff Scott has ever coached, and as solid as they come as a personality and a leader-type figure for the offense.
This Derion Kendrick storyline is going to get really interesting, because clearly this is something more than just a temporary measure.
