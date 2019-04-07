Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The presence of "BEST EVER" on Clemson's championship rings created a bit of a stir when they were unveiled a few days ago.

In some circles, this was interpreted as Clemson "throwing shade" on Alabama.

If only the people who had that interpretation could've been present for halftime of Saturday's spring game.

The video montage that accompanied the ring ceremony was dominated by the season-long narrative of Alabama being the best team ever, featuring voices of Paul Finebaum and plenty others saying Clemson didn't have a chance of knocking off the Tide in the national championship.