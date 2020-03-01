CLEMSON | While past recruiting classes came together, one question we held was whether Clemson had accrued enough on the offensive line to be in position to maximize peak Trevor Lawrence as a junior.

That question now hovers over spring ball but won’t be answered until this season, and we wrote Thursday about the growing pains due in the short term as the Tigers try to bring along a bunch of young players over the next month.

