Tigerillustrated.com

Brent Venables looked to be feeling pretty good about things Wednesday evening when he met with the media for the second time this spring.

Maybe it was because he'd just concluded a lengthy chat with D.J. Uiagalelei, who was in town with his family.

Maybe it was because there was just a good general vibe around the football facility yesterday, with the prized recruit present and the final spring practice complete. The championship rings would be distributed soon thereafter, and the addition of more bling tends to elevate the mood of everyone.

Or maybe it was because Venables likes what he's seen out of his reconstructed defense thus far.