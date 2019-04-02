THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Those preview magazines that come out in the summer have deadlines that are usually about, well, now.

So there's some guesswork involved in projecting depth charts, all-conference teams and such.

A year ago at this time, the major quandary from this corner was making all-ACC recommendations to one of the magazines.

Kelly Bryant was a few months removed from leading a team to 12 wins and earning MVP honors in the ACC championship game. So it was conceivable that he could merit all-conference distinction.

Trevor Lawrence was a force of nature right away after enrolling early. So it was conceivable that he could merit all-conference distinction and Bryant could never be heard from again.

For the record, even after we passed on our Lawrence intel to this particular magazine it didn't have a Clemson quarterback on its first, second or third team in its 2018 preview issue. Lawrence, of course, went on to show that he's the best quarterback in college football.