SPRING PRACTICE: Tuesday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We have more to release from Clemson, notably additional intel on true freshmen, as the second week of spring practice rolls on.
**** Tigerillustrated.com will have additional returns from workouts Wednesday evening after 6 p.m.
-- It appears Tyler Davis is still running with the first team at defensive tackle.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news