Tigerillustrated.com

SPRING PRACTICE: Tuesday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
In recent years, there were times when you just sort of forgot Mitch Hyatt was there.
Part of it was because he was a man of few words who didn't particularly enjoy his time in front of the media.
It was also because he did his job so darned well at left tackle over 57 starts and 3,754 snaps after enrolling early in 2015.
The job of protecting the blind side of quarterbacks is vital, and even more so when those quarterbacks are of the generational variety.
It's a credit to Hyatt that his name nor number were seldom brought up much as he went about his business as a technician who could neutralize some of the best defensive ends in college football.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news