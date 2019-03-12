Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In recent years, there were times when you just sort of forgot Mitch Hyatt was there.

Part of it was because he was a man of few words who didn't particularly enjoy his time in front of the media.

It was also because he did his job so darned well at left tackle over 57 starts and 3,754 snaps after enrolling early in 2015.

The job of protecting the blind side of quarterbacks is vital, and even more so when those quarterbacks are of the generational variety.