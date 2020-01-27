CLEMSON | Two years ago, the anguish from a thumping in New Orleans did not last long.

Trevor Lawrence was already in the building when Clemson returned to it in early January of 2018. And it would not take long during spring practice for the coaches and just about everyone to comprehend that everything was going to be different from that point forward.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The recent loss to LSU, in that same building in that same delightfully strange city, is less than two weeks old.

But, strangely, the pain and suffering does not reverberate the way you'd think for a program that loses so startlingly seldom (twice in the past 37 games, to be exact).

Dabo Swinney and his staff just keep moving on, somehow keep plowing new ground. They continue to remind the most decorated of peers that Clemson might lose every once in a while, but it's not going to lose ground. That the Tigers aren't going anywhere as it relates to residence at the top of college football's mountain.