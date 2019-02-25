THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The past seven weeks have been about celebration.

They've celebrated another national championship trophy in the lobby of the Allen N. Reeves Center.

They've celebrated the completion of another excellent recruiting class.

And two weekends ago, the football staff celebrated rare time off with its annual ski trip to Colorado.

Celebration season is now over. That's evidenced by the brutal winter conditioning drills, and also by them having sat down for a rigorous self-scout of the 2018 season.

In two days, the Tigers will be back at it when they begin 2019 spring practice.

We're taking our own look at where things stand position by position.

