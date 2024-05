BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Earlier this week Tigerillustrated.com scouted numerous highly-regarded prospects at the Under Armour Camp in Charlotte, North Carolina. And that list included the Palmetto State's top-rated junior recruit.

Afterwards, the four-star defensive back gave us the very latest on his recruiting.

PALMETTO STATE's TOP-RATED JUNIOR ADDRESSES CLEMSON INTEREST (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!