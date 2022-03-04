ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Clemson's junior day Saturday will be headlined by its longstanding priority offensive tackle target.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate high four-star Monroe Freeling returns to campus for the first time since attending the Tigers' home finale in November.