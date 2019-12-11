Staying on message
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The ESPN cameras were rolling when, a few minutes after learning of their ranking and their destination and their CFP semifinal opponent, Clemson's coaches and players were congratulated on a rare feat.
Dabo Swinney, no doubt with the help of stat laureate Tim Bourret, discovered that Clemson is the first team since 1966 to start No. 1 and finish No. 3 after going undefeated.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news