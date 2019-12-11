THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The ESPN cameras were rolling when, a few minutes after learning of their ranking and their destination and their CFP semifinal opponent, Clemson's coaches and players were congratulated on a rare feat.

Dabo Swinney, no doubt with the help of stat laureate Tim Bourret, discovered that Clemson is the first team since 1966 to start No. 1 and finish No. 3 after going undefeated.