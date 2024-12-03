Stellato to enter transfer portal

The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) native was in his fourth year at Clemson, but had a year of eligibility remaining.

Stellato was lost for the season due to a thumb injury last month, wrapping up a career beset by numerous injuries and setbacks.

Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.

The former four-star recruit, as billed by Rivals.com in 2021, was again a key contributor this season with 25 catches for 264 yards and one touchdown in nine games.

Stellato had his best year in 2023, finishing with 38 receptions for 321 yards and a score following the 2022 season where he was lost for the year due to an ACL injury.

Stellato leaves Clemson with 65 receptions, 600 yards and two scores in his career.

Stellato came to Clemson in 2021 ranked 136th nationally by Rivals.com and 16th nationally among wide receiver prospects.

Highly recruited, Stellato picked the Tigers over two-dozen offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC among numerous others.

Stellato was recruited to Clemson by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and former defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

He played his prep ball at Cardinal Gibbons.

