CLEMSON -- With 5:40 left in the game and his offense taking the field, Dabo Swinney made the long sideline walk to where his defense was huddling in separate groups.

First he stopped and gave a talk to his linebackers and defensive backs.

Then he walked over a few feet and had some words with his defensive line.

This was not a congratulatory visit after Barrett Carter made a highlight-reel interception to bring comfort to the stadium with Clemson up 24-10.

This was a fire-breathing callout of one player, Myles Murphy, who had failed to set the edge on a third-and-20 run that Louisville took for 18 yards.

The Cardinals converted on fourth-and-2. Two plays later Carter snuffed out the threat with the pick.

But Swinney was irate that these detail things are still a thing here in mid-November. Particularly involving a veteran, gifted player who should know better. And who should be better.