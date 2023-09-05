BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Saturday night, Clemson fans took ravenous delight in watching North Carolina eat up South Carolina's offense in Dowell Loggains' debut ... and then watched the Tigers come up with a bunch of Cameron-crazy ways to look not ready for primetime under the lights in Durham.

The past has shown us it's foolish to compare scores and performances after one weekend of games, and that's not really our point here.

The first game indicated that restoring confidence and poise is going to be a much bigger job than we thought.

And we're probably not using a precise enough term when we say "restoring."

STILL PLENTY OF WORK TO DO (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!