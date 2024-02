CLEMSON -- On paper, the final games of the 2022 and 2023 seasons don't look all that different for Wade Woodaz.

Against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, he closed his freshman season by playing 41 snaps and totaling two tackles for loss.

Against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, he closed his sophomore season by playing 52 snaps and totaled four tackles (one for loss).

Take a deeper look, though, and the two games couldn't be more different.

Woodaz walked out of the Orange Bowl convinced he had to get bigger and stronger after getting pushed around by the Volunteers.