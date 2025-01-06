Dabo Swinney issues statement on Wes Goodwin

CLEMSON -- Clemson head Coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday that Wes Goodwin will not return to Clemson’s coaching staff for the 2025 season.

“After meeting with Coach Goodwin on Sunday evening, I have decided to make a change at our defensive coordinator position. I want to thank Wes for his character, commitment, leadership and dedication as well as the relentless work ethic with which he approached his job every day.

"Wes has been a part of our program for 13 of the past 16 years, and he played an instrumental part in all of our success. I love Wes and his family and wish him all the best as he continues his journey. I know he has a bright future ahead.

“I will start the interview process immediately and will hope to have our new defensive coordinator named by the end of the month or sooner.

"Our staff has been hard at work on our roster, and we look forward to solidifying our defensive coordinator position to help lead this extremely talented group as we pursue our goals for 2025.”

