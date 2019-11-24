THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As many here know, my roots in this state stem from taking a job in 2000 covering South Carolina for the Spartanburg newspaper, and I did that for six years before going elsewhere to cover Clemson.

This past week, I was discussing the dynamics and apparent dysfunction surrounding South Carolina’s football program with someone who knows its landscape intimately. Many of the same names who hold political voice now are still there from my tenure, and let’s just say it therefore comes as little surprise there’s been a lack of unified public direction on display there.