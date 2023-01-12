CLEMSON -- Brandon Streeter's time as Clemson's offensive coordinator was short-lived.

The first-year coordinator was relieved of his duties Thursday, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Streeter, 46, had been a full-time assistant with the Tigers dating back to the 2015 season following a stint as Richmond's offensive coordinator from 2012-2014. Streeter was elevated to offensive coordinator and play-caller in December of 2021 following Tony Elliott's departure to Virginia.

The Tigers showed year-over-year improvement offensively in 2022, averaging 33.2 points per game and 410.3 total yards a contest after averaging 26.3 ppg and 359 yards a game in 2021.

Clemson was however out of the College Football Playoffs for the second consecutive year and lost to rival and 14-point underdog South Carolina for the first time in nine years.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on this story later today.

January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!